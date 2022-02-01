McAlester City Charter Proposition No. 4 in the Feb. 8 election concerns general and primary city election dates, and candidate qualifications.
1 When does Proposition 4 call for a general city election for city councilors to be held?
A general city election shall be held on the first Tuesday of April or the first available election date thereafter as allowed by state statute, of even-numbered years and every two years thereafter to elect council members to succeed those whose terms are expiring.
2 When does it call for an election to be conducted for the mayor's office?
Beginning in 2014 and every four years thereafter, a general city election shall be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November to elect the mayor.
3 How will a winner be determined in the mayor and city council elections?
An elector may vote for one candidate for an office to be filled. The candidate for each office receiving the greater number of votes shall be elected. In case of failure to elect because of a tie, the election shall be determined from among those tying, fairly by lot, by the county election board in a public meeting.
4 When does Prop. 4 set the candidate filing periods for the city council and mayor offices?
City council: Any person qualified for the office for which they are filing shall have their name placed on the ballot for the primary election as a candidate for council member by filing no earlier than the last Monday in January and no later than 5 p.m. on the next succeeding Wednesday.
Mayor: Any person qualified for the office may have their name placed on the candidate ballot for the primary election as a candidate for mayor by filing no earlier than 8 a.m. on the second Monday in July and no later than 5 p.m. on the next succeeding Wednesday.
5. When does Prop. 4 set the primary election dates for the city council and mayor offices?
City council: A primary election shall be held on the first Tuesday in March or the first available election date thereafter as allowed by state statue of even-numbered years and every two years thereafter to nominate candidates for council members whose terms are expiring.
Mayor: A primary election shall be held on the fourth Tuesday in August of 2024 or the first available election date thereafter as allowed by state statute and every four years thereafter, to nominate candidates for mayor.
