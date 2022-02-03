Proposition 3 on Proposed City Charter changes regards suggested amendments the city of McAlester's Ethics Board, Article 7, Section 7.01 (b).
1 What does Proposition 3 say regarding the establishment of the city's Ethics Board?
The City Council shall, by ordinance, establish an independent Board of Ethics to administer and enforce the conflict of interest and financial disclosure ordinances.
2 Are there any restrictions on who can serve on the board?
No members of the board shall hold elective or appointive government offices under the city or any other government or hold political office.
3 What actions are the Board of Ethics members authorized to take?
Insofar as possible under state law, the city council shall authorize the board to issue advisory opinions, conduct investigations, on its own initiative and on referral or complaint from official or citizens, subpoena witnesses and documents, refer cases for prosecution, impose administrative fines, and to have independent counsel, subject to notification to the city council.
4 How is the Ethics Board able to conduct its authorized activities?
The city shall appropriate sufficient funds to the Board of Ethics. to enable it to perform the duties assigned to it and to provide education of city officials and employees, including candidates for public offices requiring the Code of Ethics.
5 Are there any requirements of city employees who are aware of ethics violations by city officials?
All city boards and committees shall promptly report in writing and findings of unethical activity by an elected or appointed official to the Board of Ethics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.