City Charter Prop. 5 concerns Article 5, Section 5.11, with suggested amendments to the city manager's required annual five-year capital improvements plan.
1 When is the five-year plan required to be submitted to city councilors?
The city manager shall prepare and submit to the city council and the Audit and Finance Advisory Committee a five-year or longer capital program no later than the 15th day of March.
2 What are the contents to include?
The capital program shall include:
• A clear general summary of its contents.
• Identification of the longterm goals of the community;.
• A list of all capital improvements and other capital expenditures which are proposed to be undertaken during the five fiscal years or longer next ensuing.
3 What else is required?
In addition to the above, the city manager many submit a list of all items undertaken on paragraph (b) (2) which the city manager believes viable for action within the ensuing two years.
4 What must that include?
• Appropriate supporting information as to the necessity of each and cost estimates.
• Recommended schedules for each improvement or other capital expenditures.
• Method of financing upon which each capital expenditure is to be reliant.
5 Can this plan be revised if needed?
The above shall be revised and extended each year with regard to capital improvements still pending or in process of construction or acquisition.
