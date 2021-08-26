McAlester's City Charter addresses personnel matters, oaths and layoffs.
1. How are personnel matters regulated for the city of McAlester?
The Council, consistent with this Charter, by ordinance or personnel rules, may regulate personnel matters and provide for proper personnel administration.
2. Are McAlester city officials required to take an oath of office?
Every officer of the City, before entering upon the duties of his office, shall take and subscribe to the oath or affirmation of office prescribed by the State Constitution. The oath or affirmation shall be filed in the City Clerk's office. All officers authorized by federal or state law, the Mayor, the City Manager, the Municipal Judge or Judges, and such other officers as the council may authorize, may administer oaths and affirmations in any matter pertaining to the affairs and government of the City.
3. How are layoffs, suspensions, demotions or removals from office handled?
Except as may be otherwise provided by this Charter, the power to layoff, suspend, demote, and remove accompanies the power to elect or appoint; and the Council, the City Manager, or other electing or appointing authority may at any time layoff, suspend, demote, or remove any officer or employee to whom the Council, the City Manager, or the other electing or appointing authority respectively may elect or appoint a successor.
4. Who designates how a vacant position will be filled and how long will an officer serve?
Except as may be otherwise provided by this Charter, the electing or appointing authority who may elect or appoint the successor of an officer or employee, may elect or appoint a person to act during the temporary absence, disability, or suspension of such officer or employee, or, in case of a vacancy, until a successor is elected or appointed and qualifies, unless the Council provides by general ordinance that a particular superior or subordinate of such officer or employee shall act. The Council may provide by general ordinance for a deputy to act in such cases.
5. How long will an officer serve?
Except as may be otherwise provided by this Charter, every officer who is elected or appointed for a term ending at a definite time, shall continue to serve thereafter until his successor is elected or appointed and qualifies unless his services are sooner terminated by resignation, removal, disqualification, death, abolition of the office, or other legal manner.
