McAlester's City Charter addresses land use, development and environmental planning.
1. What does the City Charter says regarding land use?
Consistent with all applicable federal and state laws with respect to land use, development, and environmental planning, the City Council shall designate an agency or agencies to carryout the planning function and such decision-making responsibilities as may be specified by ordinance.
2. How will the city address the issue?
By adopting a comprehensive plan that is to be reviewed annually and determine to what extent zoning and other land use control ordinances must be consistent with the plan.
3. Are regional plans also considered?'
Yes, the city is to determine to what extent the comprehensive plan and zoning and other land use ordinances must be consistent with regional plan(s).
4. What is the city required to do next?
Adopt development regulations, to be specified by ordinance, to implement the plan.
5. Should the city address those issues on its own or in conjunction with others?
The designated agency, the City Manager, and the Mayor and Council shall seek to act in cooperation with other jurisdictions and organizations in their region to promote integrated approaches to regional issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.