Sarah Kessler with Cirque Italia gives information on Cirque Italia's return to McAlester this week.
1. What is the show's theme?
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern! Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era.
2. What are the showtimes?
It'll play November 11-14 at the Expo Center at 4500 West US-270, McAlester under the stunning white and blue big top tent. Showtimes are:
· Nov 11 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
· Nov 12 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
· Nov 13 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.
· Nov 14 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
3. Are there any COVID-19 restrictions?
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following: Restricted seating capacity, socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent, mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age, increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent, and all common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.
4. Where are the performers from and what are their acts?
Cirque Italia believes multi-culturalism is one of our strongest assets. Our show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘dream’ with us as we travel back in time.
5. How much are tickets and where can I purchase?
For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10-$50 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
Box office hours: The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10am – 6pm On show days: 10am – 9pm
You may also purchase tickets through our website www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.
