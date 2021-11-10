McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.