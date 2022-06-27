Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, for the county, state and federal Primary Election. Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers important tips to voters — especially those who will be voting for the first time.
1 What should voters keep in mind when marking ballots?
Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials, who will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.
2 Does a voter have to vote on everything on the ballot in order for it to be counted?
A voter does not need to make a selection for every issue on the ballot in order for the ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those issues which you have marked.
3 Does it matter how a voter inserts the ballot into the voting device?
Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how a voter inserts the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many markings for a single office or question, an error code will appear. The voter can choose to submit the ballot as it is or request a new ballot.
4 What about those who need an audio-assisted ballot system?
If you need assistance or would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct officials know. You do not have to show proof of disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.
5 Are voters required to show identification?
Be sure to bring an approved form of identification. Federal and state-issued photo IDs, passports and tribal-issued photo IDs are accepted. You may also use the voter identification card you were mailed when you registered to vote.
If you forgot your voter ID or your name is not found in the Precinct Registry, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after Election Day, once the voter's information has been verified by the County Election Board. Election results cannot be certified until all provisional ballots have been researched, verified and counted.
