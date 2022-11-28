Information is provided regarding the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner.
1 Is the phone number ready to call in and signup to make reservations for the annual McAlester Community Christmas Dinner?
Yes. The phone number for McAlester and Krebs residents to phone to signup for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner is 918-421-2920. It came on shortly after noon Monday, following a temporary delay in plans to come on Monday morning.
2 Can you signup online if you prefer?
Yes. Those who don't signup by phone can signup online at mcalesterchristmas.com. The deadline to order, whether by phone or online, is at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday, Dec. 24.
3 Who can participate in the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner?
It's open to everyone who lives within the McAlester and Krebs city limits. No age or income guidelines are in place.
4 How will the holiday dinners be distributed?
Plans call for all of the meals to be delivered by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, which is Sunday, Dec. 25. Home deliveries will be made to those living within the McAlester and Krebs city limits who signup to participate in advance. No dinners will be available for pickup or carryout and no sit-down dinner will be served from a central location.
Those willing to help with deliveries in McAlester and Krebs on Christmas Day can volunteer by phoning the 918-421-2920 number.
5 How can those who would like to help out by donating to the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner do so?
They can send a donation to McAlester Community Christmas Dinner at P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74501. Make checks payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
