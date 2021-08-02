The McAlester City Charter outlines actions which require a city ordinance.
1. What actions by McAlester's city government specifically require a city ordinance?
The first specific provision of the City Charter that's required to be done by ordinance is to adopt or amend an administrative code or establish, alter, or abolish any City department, division, or other organizational unit.
2. What's the next specific provision mentioned in the City Charter that requires passage of an ordinance by the city council before it can be enacted?
To provide for a fine or other penalty or establish a rule or regulation for violation of which a fine or other penalty is imposed.
3. What else can the city council do by enacting a resolution?
Levy taxes; grant, renew, or extend a franchise, and regulate the rate charged for its services by a public utility.
4. What does the City Charter say about city council action regarding finances of the city?
City councilors by ordinance can authorize the borrowing of money in accordance with state law; convey or lease or authorize the conveyance or lease of any lands of the City and regulate land use and development.
5. What action can the city council take regarding changes previous city councils may have enacted?
City councilors can amend or repeal any ordinance previously adopted; or adopt, with or without amendment, ordinances proposed under the initiative power. Acts other than those referred to in the preceding sentence may be done either by ordinance, resolution,or motion.
