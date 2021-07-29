The McAlester City Charter provides information regarding procedures and meetings of the city council.
1. What does the McAlester City Charter say regarding how often the McAlester City Council is required to meet?
The Council shall hold at least two regular meetings every month, at such times as it may prescribe by ordinance or otherwise.
2. Who can call a special meeting of the city council?
The Mayor or any four councilors may call special meetings as the council may prescribe by ordinance or otherwise. All meetings of the council shall comply with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Law.
3. How are city council rules determined?The City Council shall determine its own rules and order of business and shall provide for keeping a journal of its proceedings. This journal shall be a public record and posted on a website or other means of publicly available electronic distribution.
4. How are city council votes to be conducted?
Voting, except on procedural motions, shall be by roll call and the ayes and nays shall be recorded in the journal.
5. What constitutes a quorum of the city council?
Four members of the Council shall constitute a quorum, but a smaller number may adjourn from time to time. No action of the Council, except as otherwise provided in the preceding sentence and in § 2.06(c), shall be valid or binding unless adopted by the affirmative vote of four or more members of the Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.