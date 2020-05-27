5 THINGS TO KNOW: Charity group to hand out food boxes to anyone in need

Esther Santos details the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma Farmers to Families food box program.
1. What is the food box program?
We will have over 1,000 boxes of produce to give away to anyone who needs it. We don’t need to know anyone’s income, just how many boxes they need and how many family members.
2. When and where is the program scheduled?
We will have a truck available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 and June 4 at the McAlester Boys and Girls Club Gym.
3. What are guidelines for attending the event?
People have to drive through and stay in your vehicle while volunteers put the groceries in your car. We ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.
4. Does the organization still need volunteers?
We can always use volunteers and anyone interested can contact me 918-820-2020.
5. Are there other events like this in the region?
Yes, there is a full list of other locations and times at cceok.org/F2F. We hope this is successful because food should be in people’s bellies instead of the trash can.
