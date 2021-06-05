Mental health professionals at Carl Albert Mental Health Center in McAlester explain symptoms and what to do if someone suffers from mental health issues.
1. What are some common signs of mental health issues?
Some common signs would be they’re more withdrawn, you notice a personality change, missing work, snapping at people, seeming more irritable or tearful. A lot of times they will eventually confide in someone who will become concerned and let you know that we need a little intervention here. If you can get them talking about their health sometimes like how much sleep are you getting, those are also things that can be a sign.
2. How can I help someone improve their mental health?
Celebrate the wins. There’s a thousand reasons to say “no” but to find the “yes” is always the best way. So just look for little things to celebrate, whatever it is, and encourage people.
3. How can I watch for symptoms?
Take note of when someone’s affect is changed. If they’re missing a lot of work, not just looking at punitive measures, but engaging in “what do we need to do?” Stay invested and making sure they’re OK.
4. What if someone doesn't want to talk about it?
You just have to let them know the door’s open and when they want to walk in, they will. Continue to check in and just let them know there’s no judgment and you’re there for them, ready to listen and support. Nine times out of 10 they’ll come back or it will be resolved and their mental health will noticeably improve.
5. How do professionals at Carl Albert help?
Being a therapist is not about taking away everyone’s baggage. Sometimes it’s about opening it up, we take a look at it, and we refold it and get it organized so you can carry on. That's what we do, we help people figure out what's going on and connect them with resources to help them improve their mental health and wellness in general through several health services.
