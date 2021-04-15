The Choctaw Nation Election Board gives information on the upcoming filing period for six tribal council seats. For more information about tribal elections, visit www.choctawnation.com/elections or contact the election board by email at ElectionBoard@choctawnation.com.
1. When does the filing period begin?
The three day filing period begins Monday, April 19 and will end Wednesday, April 20 in the Ibaiachvffa (Membership) Room #1251 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters in Durant between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.
2. What council seats are up for election this year?
District 4, District 6, District 7, District 9, District 10, and District 12. Area districts with local interest are Six, 10, and 12. The current incumbents are District Six Councilwoman Jennifer Woods of Hartshorne, District 10 Councilman Anthony Dillard of Caney, and District 12 Councilman James Frazier, of Coalgate.
3. What are the qualifications and requirements to run for tribal council?
Must be a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; Be at least 21 years of age at the time he/she files for candidacy; Possess no less than one-quarter degree of Choctaw blood as certified by an official tribal membership card; Must have been a resident in their respective districts for 1 year immediately preceding the election and if elected must remain a resident of the district from which they were elected during the tenure of office; Never ever have been convicted of a felony by a court of competent jurisdiction.
4. How do candidates file?
A person may become a prospective candidate for an office by filing a notarized Declaration of Candidacy with the Secretary on the designated filing days. At the time a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted it must be accompanied by a non-refundable filing fee of $500 for the office of Tribal Council Member. The fee must be paid in the form of a cashier’s check or money order. Personal checks or cash are not accepted. The fee shall be made by certified check or money order payable to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. All prospective candidates are required to execute a consent and acknowledgment form as issued by the Secretary for a background check when they file for an office. They are not officially considered a Candidate until the results of the qualification check indicate they are eligible.
5. What are the next steps after filing?
Any person who has filed a Declaration of Candidacy may contest the candidacy of any other person who has filed a Declaration of Candidacy seeking the same office. If only one (1) person files for an office of Tribal Council Member, then any tribal member who is registered to vote in the district of that office sought may contest the candidacy. The contest period is from April 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ibaiachvffa (Membership) Room #1251 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters.
A meeting for prospective candidates will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. at the Conference Center Tuklo Chito (Big Room 2) #1711 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters in Durant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.