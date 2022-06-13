The Pittsburg County Election Board provides information regarding the candidate filing period and special election for the mayor's post in Krebs.
1 When is the candidate filing period for the Krebs mayor's office?
The candidate filing period for those seeking the mayor's office in Krebs began Monday, June 13, and extends from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14 and 15.
2 Where do candidates file for the Krebs mayor's office?
They file at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester.
3 Why is the election being held and who has filed for the office so far?
The special election is being held to fill the office left vacant by the resignation of Bobby Watkins, who resigned from the office in mid-May following 18 years of service with the city.
Candidates who had filed as of mid-day Monday included Krebs Vice Mayor/Ward 1 City Councilor Tommy Walker, who is serving as acting mayor in the wake of Watkins' resignation, and Ward 2 City Councilor Connie Poole, who also filed for the mayor's office.
4 When will the special election for the Krebs mayor's post be held?
The election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the same date as the statewide Primary Runoff Election for county, state and federal offices in Oklahoma.
5 What are the requirements to run for the Krebs mayor's post?
The election resolution passed by the Krebs City Council states "Each candidate for the city of Krebs office shall be a qualified elector of the city of Krebs and that each candidate for the office of mayor shall be an actual resident of the city of Krebs from which he is a candidate for a minimum of six months."
Whoever is elected will serve for an eight-month term in office to complete Watkins' unexpired term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.