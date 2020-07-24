Legal and medical experts answer questions stemming from businesses and governments enacting protective face covering mandates.
1 Does the government have the power to mandate masks?
Yes. The U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment gives states all powers not given to the federal government and nearly-two centuries' worth of U.S. Supreme Court decisions allow states to take public health emergency actions, according to the American Bar Association.
In Oklahoma, 11 O.S. 22-120 states, “The municipal governing body may enact and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health, not inconsistent with state law; and may establish and regulate hospitals, and provide for their operation and support. The governing body may make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the municipality and may enforce quarantine laws within five (5) miles of the municipal limits.”
2 Can an employer force me to wear personal protective equipment?
Yes. Employers may require cloth face coverings in a control plan designed to address COVID-19 hazards, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
During a pandemic, an employer may require employees to wear personal protective equipment with reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states.
3 Do I still have to wear a mask if I have a disability?
If a person with a disability can't wear a face mask, state and local government agencies and private businesses must consider reasonable modifications, according to the ADA National Network.
A reasonable modification means changing policies, practices, and procedures, if needed, to provide goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations to an individual with a disability, the ADA National Network states.
4 Can a business deny entry despite someone having a disability?
The ADA National Network states a state or local government agency or private business may not have to provide a reasonable modification under a fundamental alteration, undue burden, or a direct threat.
A fundamental alteration is a change to such a degree that the original program, service, or activity is no longer the same.
An undue burden is a significant difficulty or expense.
A direct threat is a significant risk to the health or safety of others that cannot be eliminated by a modification or provision.
5 Why weren’t masks recommended at the start of the pandemic?
Experts didn't know how much asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19, according to Mayo Clinic.The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now include face masks in their recommendations for slowing the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends cloth face masks for the public and not the surgical and N95 masks needed by health care providers.
Mayo Clinic states countries that required face masks, testing, isolation and social distancing early in the pandemic have successfully slowed the spread of the virus.
