The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers questions about the 2022-2023 influenza season. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm.
1 Can I get a COVID vaccine and a flu vaccine during the same visit?
Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time if you are eligible and the timing coincides.
Even though both vaccines can be given at the same visit, people should follow the recommended schedule for either vaccine: If you haven’t gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, and ideally get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
2 Is it safe to get both at the same time?
Studies conducted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic indicate that it is safe to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit. A recent CDC study published in JAMA suggests people who received a flu vaccine and an mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine at the same time were slightly more likely (8% to 11%) to report systemic reactions including fatigue, headache, and muscle ache than people who only received a COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, but these reactions were mostly mild and resolved quickly. The findings of this study are consistent with safety data from clinical trials that did not identify any serious safety concerns with coadministration.
If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, you should speak with a health care provider.
3 Can I get a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?
Yes, you can get a flu vaccine at the same time you get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a COVID-19 booster shot.
4 Can children get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine during the same visit?
Yes, children who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit.
5 What if my child is eligible?
If your child is eligible, get them up to date on their recommended COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu vaccine as soon as possible. You can get both vaccines at the same time, but don’t delay either vaccination in order to get them both at the same visit. Both vaccines are recommended, and your child should get the recommended doses for each vaccine.
All children 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine. Most children will only need one dose of flu vaccine. Your child’s healthcare provider can tell you if your child needs two doses of flu vaccine.
