Southeastern Equality President Brian West and Vice President Stacy Williams detail an upcoming bingo night fundraiser.
1. What is the fundraiser?
This fundraiser is a Drag Bingo Event open to all ages. The event will feature 10 bingo games with the prize for each game will be worth at least $100. There will also be a 50/50 blackout game to top off the night. $25 gets participants the 10-game pack and live entertainment. The 50/50 cards will be three cards for $5. Featured entertainers will be Granny Rainbow; Kitty Marie Legacy, Queen of Tulsa Pride; Londenn D Rain, Miss United States; Ace of Hearts; and Scrappy Legacy, King of Tulsa Pride.
2. What do the proceeds go toward?
The proceeds will go towards the Pride event scheduled for Oct. 16 at Rotary Park in McAlester.
3. What is the goal for the fundraiser and the pride event in October?
The fundraising goal for the event is $1,000. The goal of the PRIDE event in October is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. October is LGBTQ History Month and the accomplishments of LGBTQ folks in history and our community should be celebrated.
4. What is the mission of Southeastern Equality (SeEq), the McAlester Chapter of Oklahomans for Equality?
Our goal is to provide support for LGBTQ in McAlester and the surrounding area. The purpose is to provide resources and support to the LGBTQ community and improve the negative view people have and try to reduce hate. The group is open to any LGBTQ+ folks and allies. We are all about community and inclusion.
5. How can people help or get involved?
Anyone wanting to help, get involved or want more information can check out SeEq on Facebook or email brian@seeq.lgbt or stacy.williams@seeq.lgbt
