McAlester Main Street Executive Director Alyssa Latty talks about changes to this year's Trunk-or-Treat event.
1. When will this year's Trunk-R-Treat event be held?
It's set from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on October 29 at Life Church, (1300 S. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester).
2. Is this the same Trunk-R-Treat event that has previously been held in Downtown McAlester?
Yes. This year's it's going to be in partnership with the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
3. What is the reason for the change to the partnership with MRHC?
With COVID, we needed to make some changes. It gave us a great opportunity to partner with them. Businesses can also participate in the event. Businesses that would like to participate need to call 918-916-9862 to secure a space.
4. What kind of attendance are you expecting?
We're estimating 2,500 will come to this, so it's a great opportunity for a business to increase its exposure. We're encouraging them to give candy to the kids at Trunk-R-Treat and to maybe give away things later, including to grownups, on their social media sites. This year it's also giving parents a chance to win some things.
Booths will be visible for businesses and others and the booths can be decorated. The McAlester Regional Health Center will have lots of displays and information.
5. How will candy and other goodies be distributed at Trunk-R-Treat?
Businesses and other participants will walk up to them and give away the candy. It's going to be a big event. MRHC will have tons of volunteers on traffic control. It will be a very great event for the businesses.
