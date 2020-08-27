Volunteer Nick Arnold talks about another free food giveaway, this one set for Aug. 31. Tulsa-based GoFresh is teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture again to transport another delivery of food to McAlester through the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
1 When is this food giveaway scheduled?
It's Monday, Aug. 31. It's once again at the Northside Assembly of God Church at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. We're expecting fresh produce and maybe some diary. We never know until the truck gets here.
2 What time should people start lining up Monday morning if they want to try and make sure they can participate?
They need to be in line by about 8:30. We'll start giving the food away at 9:30. The other food giveaways were set to start at 10, but so many people were lined up we started early. The last time everybody that was in line got food, but some people came after we'd ran out.
3 If someone has not been to Northside Assembly of God before, what's the best way to reach it?
To reach the church from McAlester, drive north on U.S. Highway 69 and take the Hereford Lane exit. Drivers heading south on the highway can also reach the church by taking the Hereford Lane Exit. The church is on the east side of the highway.
4 What is the procedure for getting the food and are there any age, income or other requirements to participate?
Drivers can follow the access road that leads directly to the church. Food is loaded in the church parking lot. Volunteers will load the food, so drivers and passengers should stay in their vehicles. There are no age or income guidelines. Some have them, but we don't. I think people are in need right now, but it's not just for people in need. We don't have any guidelines. It's for anyone who wants to come.
It's one family per car, to try and make sure everybody gets some. If there's more than one family per car, we have to send them back in line. We want to be fair.
5 How successful have the three previous food giveaways been through the Farmers to Families Food Box program at Northside Assembly of God?
They've been very good. We're out of food in about an hour and 40 minutes. It's not just for McAlester and Pittsburg County. They will drive an hour to get here. The food is really good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.