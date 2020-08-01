Volunteer Nick Arnold and information available online detail another food giveaway set for Aug. 3 in McAlester.
1 When is this new food giveaway scheduled?
It's scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, August 3, at the Northside Assembly of God Church, 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. Drivers can starting lining up at 9 a.m. if they want to get there early.
2 For those who have not been there before, what's the easiest way to get to the church?
To get to Northside Assembly from McAlester, head north on U.S. Highway 69 and take the Hereford Lane exit. Those driving south on Highway 69 can also reach the church by taking the Hereford Lane exit. Northside Assembly is on the east side of the highway.
3 What is the process for participants to get the food?
Follow the access road that runs directly to the church. Food will be loaded in the church parking lot. All drivers and passengers should stay inside their vehicles. Volunteers in the church parking lot will load the food into each vehicle.
4 Are there any income, age or other guidelines for participants?
No guidelines. I like to be able to help people. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. I think it will be a box of fresh produce and a box of dairy products, and includes milk.
Last time we unloaded $39,000 worth in two hours, That's a lot of food.
5 Is this food giveaway being conducted by the same group that put on the food giveaway at the church in July?
Yes. It will be the same governmental program. Tulsa-based GoFresh is teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to again bring the Farmers to Families Food Box Program back to McAlester. The spread of coronavirus impacting nearly every individual and industry in the nation. To accommodate the needs of food banks and other non-profits that are actively serving Americans in need, President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program on April 17, 2020. The program has just been extended into October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.