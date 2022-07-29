5 THINGS TO KNOW: Annual sock and underwear drive helps local children, students

Jennifer Mullins, office manager for Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services, details the annual sock and underwear drive she organizes to benefit people in need throughout the community.
1. What is the mission for the annual sock and underwear drive?
My goal would be to provide to all schools in Pittsburg county. Last year we distributed over 500 packages of socks and underwear out to children in need. Undergarments should not be a luxury for children. They should be able to go to school and learn and enjoy it. Not worrying if they have these necessities that a lot of us take for granted. If you can when you are out buying this year grab an extra package and help your community in need.
2. How did it get started?
The Sock and Undie drive was started when we at our counseling agency saw parents struggling to get socks and underwear for multiple children in their household. I reached out to friends on social media and the response to help was huge. We decided the next year to make it a drive. We did a Facebook invite and the office became a drop off site.
3. How did the event grow?
In the years since we started the drive we have provided socks and underwear to every school in McAlester School district pre-K to 12th grade. We have also provided to Hartshorne, Haileyville, Crowder, Frink, and Tannehill. We also provide to the Youth Shelter, Good Samaritan Men's Shelter and Hope House the women's shelter.
4. How can I donate?
You can drop off donations at our office Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services 512 E. Chickasaw. We are open Monday to Friday 8-5. You can call us to get more details. 918-302-0389. We also have an account at First National Bank where you can leave donations there or do paypal or venmo to that account directly. The name of the account is Sock and Underwear Drive. There are no guidelines. The drive will go through the end of September.
5. What is your message to the community?
SOSS Inc. couldn't do this without the community involvement. I love this town and I love the people who are out here every day trying to help or make it better than it was before we got here.
