5 THINGS TO KNOW: Annual MRHC Health Fair and Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 28

McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Director Chris Plunkett details the annual health fair and trunk or treat to be held 408 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Expo Center in McAlester.
1. When will the event be held?
The free event will be held October 28th at the Expo Center from 4-8 p.m. and is put on by the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
2. What other groups or organizations are involved?
Sam Wampler Freedom Ford and Community Care are our co-presenting sponsors. We have the McAlester Chamber helping with the annual trunk or treat part of the drive-thru. We will also have Natera which will conduct onsite genetic screening, Pittsburg County health department will be giving free flu and COVID vaccines. Folks needing a COVID booster will also be able to get those that evening as well. I would also like to thank all of our other sponsors and volunteers.
3. What will the McAlester Regional Health Center do during the health fair?
MRHC will be giving away vouchers for free healthcare screenings to be conducted by appointment at the hospital. It is similar to a coupon system, since this is a drive thru event. Attendees will drive thru, get the vouchers and call to schedule the appointments at the hospital. Some of the screenings include, wellness child exams, lab panel and much more!
4 Why should I attend?
We understand that many in our area can't afford, or don't make the effort to get regular screenings completed. This drive thru event is a way to get some of their healthcare needs met that evening, but also use the vouchers for the screenings at a later date.
5. What prizes will be given away and how will I know I won?
It is important to know that this health fair makes it fun, we will be giving away numerous prizes, such as a new 12' x 20' garage, a hot tub, kids prizes and much more! The event is free and all they have to do is drive thru and tune into the MRHC Foundation's Facebook page for the drawings on each Friday in November prior to Thanksgiving. Prizes will also be awarded for best costume or best decorated vehicle at the Monster Mash Trunk or Treat.
