Sewell Animal Hospital Office Manager Kara Pace and Dr. Ashley Sewell provide information regarding this year's 5K9 Mutt Strutt and Fun Run.
1 When and where will the annual Mutt Strut and Fun Run be held this year?
The Fun Run is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Mutt Strut at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McAlester High School, 1 Buffalo Drive.
2 Can participants still signup for either event up to the day of the race on Saturday morning?
Yes. they can register in advance at Sewell Animal Hospital, 638 S. Main St. The anima hospital will be open until 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 for registrations and to hand out packets. Participants can also signup Saturday on the day of the race. Signups are $25 in advance or $35 on race day.
3 How far is the Fun Run event, for those who want to participate but do not plan to compete in the 5K9 race and is it possible to help out without participating in either event?
The Fun Run is 1K in distance. Those who would like to help but do not plan to, or are unable to participate in either the 5K9 race or the Fun Run, can take a $25 Cat Nap option. A donation/fee of at least $25, which includes the Cat Nap and Fun Run donation/fee, is also good for one raffle ticket for a 20-quart Pelican Cooler.
4 Are any special rules in place regarding dogs participating in the Mutt Strut or Fun Run?
Yes. They include a limit of one dog for each adult. Dogs must have a current vaccination tag. Those living in McAlester must also have a current city license.
Dogs must remain leashed at all times. Retractable leashes not permitted. Dogs must be socialized and friendly with people and other dogs of all sizes. Handlers must clean up after their dogs, with disposable bags. Aggressive dogs and dogs in heat are not permitted,
5 How are funds raised through the event to be used?
Funds raised through the Mutt Strut and Fun Run will benefit a medical needs program through PAWS, also known as Partners for an Animal Welfare Society. PAWS' medical program was put on hold two years ago, because of a lack of funding. By revitalizing the program, local veterinarians can make a request through PAWS to help patients whose owners are not otherwise able to afford treatment that's needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.