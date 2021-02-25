The Federal Emergency Management Agency details eligibility criteria for individual assistance following this month's severe winter storms. Sixteen of the 77 counties in Oklahoma are currently approved for individual assistance — Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.
1 Do I have to be a citizen to receive assistance?
To apply for benefits, you will need to confirm you are a United States citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
2 Will I have to prove my identity?
Yes, FEMA must be able to verify the applicant’s identity with a valid Social Security number.
FEMA will use an automated public records search and a series of questions associated with the applicant's credit file or public records to verify identity. If the agency is unable to verify, applicants will be asked to submit documentation.
3 Will FEMA verify ownership or occupancy?
Applicants must be able to prove the home damaged in a disaster was their primary residence with pre-disaster homeowners having to prove ownership of their disaster-damaged home. FEMA will use the automated public records search to verify.
4 What if I have insurance?
When a person applies for assistance through FEMA, it must be after insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance services, were found to insufficient to cover the expenses and serious needs directly caused by a declared disaster.
Applicants are required to inform the agency of all insurance coverage that may be available with proof that shows the settlement amount was insufficient before FEMA will consider eligibility for assistance.
5 How do I apply?
If you meet the eligibility criteria, applicants can complete an application for FEMA Individuals and Households Program assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.
