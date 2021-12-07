City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner talks about the reopening of the city's synthetic ice skating rink.
1 When is the city of McAlester's synthetic ice skating rink set to open and where is it located?
We're looking to have it opened up by Dec. 9, the night of the Christmas parade, from 4-to-8 p.m. It's in the Farmers Market parking lot, at the intersection of Choctaw Avenue and South Main Street.
2 What are the hours it will be open for the remainder of the time?
We've scheduled operators for the rink from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on each night it's open.
3 On what dates will the rink will be open?
After the rink's Dec. 9 opening, it will be open for every Friday and Saturday leading up to Christmas week. During that week it will be open each night through the night before Christmas Eve. It's set to be open Dec. 9, 10, 11 the first week, followed by Dec. 17, 18, then open the next week on Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23.
4 What does it cost to skate in the rink?
Cost is $5 for adults, with $3 for seniors and students and $2 for those 12 and under. The ice rink is operated by nonprofit organizations. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the organizations.The city does not want the nonprofits operating the rink to charge above those prices, although it's OK if they want to charge a lower price. If they want to offer discounts or specials, they're welcome to do that.
5 Are there any indications the city might consider keeping the ice skate open beyond that point?
The 23rd is the last night of it. We might expand it. The city is considering keeping it open after Christmas if the demand is there. I have pretty much all the open nights booked. I may have to open it after Christmas. If we open it longer, it will be to accommodate more groups. If the public interest is there, we may open it longer. We may contact some of our original groups and see if they want to do it again.
