The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives tips on how to stay safe during a winter storm. More information can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/duringstorm/indoorsafety.html
1 Heat your home safely
If you plan to use a wood stove, fireplace, or space heater, be extremely careful. Turning on the stove for heat is not safe; have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out: Extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats. A fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace. Portable space heaters or kerosene heaters. Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep any heaters away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.
2 Light your home safely
Use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns rather than candles, if possible. Candles can lead to house fires. Never leave lit candles unattended.
3 Use generators and other appliances safely
Generators should be located at least 20 feet from any window, door, or vent and in a space where rain and snow will not reach them. Protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning by installing a battery-operated detector. Never use generators, gas or charcoal grills, camp stoves, or similar devices inside your home, in basements, in garages, or near windows. Plug in appliances to the generator using individual heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords. Do not store gasoline indoors where the fumes could ignite.
4 Conserve heat
Some gas-fueled heaters, such as vent-less gas fireplaces, require some ventilation. Otherwise, if you don’t need extra ventilation, keep as much heat as possible inside your home. Avoid unnecessarily opening doors or windows. Close off unneeded rooms. Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors. Close draperies or cover windows with blankets at night.
5 Keep a water supply
Extreme cold can cause water pipes in your home to freeze and sometimes rupture or break. When you are expecting very cold or freezing temperatures:
Leave all water taps slightly open so they drip continuously.
Keep the temperature inside your home warm.
Allow heated air to reach pipes. For example, open cabinet doors beneath the kitchen and bathroom sinks.
If your pipes do freeze, do not thaw them with a torch. Thaw the pipes slowly with warm air from an electric hair dryer.
If you cannot thaw your pipes, or the pipes have broken open, use bottled water or get water from a neighbor’s home.
As an emergency measure, if no other water is available, snow can be melted for water. Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will kill most germs but won’t get rid of chemicals sometimes found in snow.
