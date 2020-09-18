From bunions to broken toes, foot and ankle surgeon Thomas Wicks, DPM, FACFAS, has heard it all. Wicks treats patients at offices in McAlester at the Southeast Clinic. He shares five myths about foot care and the realities behind them.
Myth 1: Cutting a notch (a "V") in a toenail will relieve the pain of ingrown toenails.
Reality: When a toenail is ingrown, the nail curves downward and grows into the skin. Cutting a "V" in the toenail does not affect its growth. New nail growth will continue to curve downward. Cutting a "v" may actually cause more problems and is painful in many cases.
Myth 2: My foot or ankle can't be broken if I can walk on it.
Reality: It's entirely possible to walk on a foot or ankle with a broken bone. "It depends on your threshold for pain, as well as the severity of the injury," Wicks said. But it's not a smart idea. Walking with a broken bone can cause further damage.
It is crucial to stay off an injured foot until diagnosis by a foot and ankle surgeon. Until then, apply ice and elevate the foot to reduce pain.
Myth 3: Shoes cause bunions.
Reality: Bunions are most often caused by an inherited faulty mechanical structure of the foot. It is not the bunion itself that is inherited, but certain foot types make a person prone to developing a bunion. While wearing shoes that crowd the toes together can, over time, make bunions more painful, shoes themselves do not cause bunions.
Although some treatments can ease the pain of bunions, only surgery can correct the deformity,
Myth 4: A doctor can't fix a broken toe.
Reality: Nineteen of the 26 bones in the foot are toe bones.
"What I tell patients is, there are things we can do to make a broken toe heal better and prevent problems later on, like arthritis or toe deformities," Wicks said.
Broken toes that aren't treated correctly can also make walking and wearing shoes difficult. A foot and ankle surgeon will X ray the toe to learn more about the fracture. If the broken toe is out of alignment, the surgeon may have to insert a pin, screw or plate to reposition the bone.
Myth 5: Corns have roots.
Reality: A corn is a small build-up of skin caused by friction. Wicks says many corns result from a hammertoe deformity, where the toe knuckle rubs against the shoe. The only way to eliminate these corns is to surgically correct the hammertoe condition.
Unlike a callus, a corn has a central core of hard material. But corns do not have roots. Attempting to cut off a corn or applying medicated corn pads can lead to serious infection or even amputation. A foot and ankle surgeon can safely evaluate and treat corns and the conditions contributing to them.
For additional foot care myths, visit the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons' consumer Web site, FootHealthFacts.org
