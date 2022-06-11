Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the deadline for absentee ballot applications.
1 When is the deadline to request mail-in absentee ballots for the upcoming June 28 Primary Election?
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022.
2 Who can vote by absentee ballot?
Absentee voting is available to all voters.
3 How can absentee ballots be submitted?
Absentee ballots can be submitted several ways. In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
4 Can one voter submit an absentee ballot application on behalf of another voter?
Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law in Oklahoma to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
5 Is a contact available to answer questions?
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@eletions.ok.gov
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
