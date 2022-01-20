Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the upcoming Feb. 8 elections in the city of McAlester and the bond election in the Quinton School District.
1 When should voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the city of McAlester election or the Quinton School District election submit their application?
Voters in Pittsburg County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Feb. 8 city of McAlester election or Quinton school election should apply now.
2 Who can apply for a mail-in absentee ballot?
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
3 When is the deadline to apply and how can an absentee ballot application be submitted?
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be contacted at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.
4 When must a completed mail-in absentee ballot be returned to the Pittsburg County Election Board in order to be counted during the election?
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 8.
5 Who is exempt from the requirement that a mali-in absentee ballot must be notarized?
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
