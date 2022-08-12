AAA Manager for Public and Government Affairs Leslie Gamble offer school bus safety tips as the new school year starts to get underway.
1 What is one of the most important things for motorists to remember regarding school buses?
Always stop for school buses. Flashing yellow lights on a school bus indicate it is preparing to stop to load or unload children and motorists should slow down and prepare to stop. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on and off the bus. Motorists are required to stop their vehicles and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again. It’s the law and can result in a hefty fine if you don’t.
2 What is another thing motorists need to keep in mind as the new school year begins?
Keep track of time. Be aware of the time of day you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day. More school-age pedestrians are killed from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. than any other hours of the day.
3 What should motorists do in regard to speed and when making stops when in the proximity of a school bus, in a residential neighborhood or in a school zone?
Slow down. Whether in a school zone or residential neighborhood, drivers should keep their speed low and be prepared to stop quickly for increased vehicle or pedestrian traffic. When stopping, always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
4 What else can motorists do to enhance driving safely when near school buses, in a school zone or a residential neighborhood?
Eliminate distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone while driving.
5 What is one of the most important things a motorist can do in regard to safety?
Obey traffic signs and signals. Unfortunately, many motorists violate stop signs in school zones and residential neighborhoods, with many failing to come to a complete stop, rolling through a stop sign or not slowing down at all. Motorists are also running red stoplights, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk.
