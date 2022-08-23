AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Leslie Gamble offers bicycle safety tips as the new school year begins.
1 What are some of the basic skills a child should master when planning to ride a bicycle to school?
Make sure your child has the skills to ride a bike safely, such as riding in a straight line and signaling to vehicles when turning.
2 What sort of route to school and back is the best choice?
Choose the safest route to bike to school, one with less traffic and slower speeds. Use bike paths if they are available.
3 What other advice do you have for parents or caregivers regarding children riding a bicycle to school?
Make sure your cyclists understand traffic safety rules, such as riding in the same direction as traffic and stopping at all stop signs and signals.
4 What do children need to know in regard to wearing a helmet when bicycling?
Explain the importance of wearing a bike helmet to your child. They’re critical to minimizing injury in case of a crash. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, wearing a helmet can reduce the odds of head injury by half.
5 Is it advisable for a child — or teen, or adult — to use earbuds for electronic devices while bicycling?
Ride focused and alert. Never use earbuds or electronics while riding.
No matter the plan, no matter the mode of transportation, everyone needs to remain vigilant – put down the phone, look up, and pay attention to help students get to and from school safely.
