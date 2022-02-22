AAA offer tips on what to do after icing conditions affect vehicles.
1 Should hot water be used to help thaw windows or windshields that are covered with ice?
Never pour hot water on windshield or windows; this can cause the glass to break. Use vehicle defrosters to melt ice for easier removal. Don’t use windshield wipers to remove ice – this will damage the blades.
2 If a window is frozen, does it help to continually push the power button?
Do not continue to push the power window buttons if the window is frozen; it can damage the mechanics inside the door and can also cause the window to break.
3 Should hot water be used to thaw frozen locks?
Never use water to thaw frozen locks; instead use commercial deicing products or heat the key and lock with a hair dryer. A lighter can also be used to heat the key.
4 What can be done for frozen windshield wipers?
If windshield wipers are frozen to the windshield, use the heater and defroster to melt the ice before turning the windshield wipers on. When you arrive at your destination remember to pull the windshield wipers away from the windshield to prevent refreezing.
5 What other advice is offered?
Drivers are urged to use caution because ice and snow-coated roadways can be treacherous. Heed travel warnings and stay home unless you absolutely must venture out, said Leslie Gamble of AAA.
