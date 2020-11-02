James "J.C." Cummins, 67, of Krebs, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chap…