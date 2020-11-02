Daniel Cuevas details the upcoming 7th Annual Buffalo Run disc golf tournament set in McAlester.
1. What is going on at the event?
This is the 7th Annual Buffalo Run Disc golf tournament. There will be players from several states that will come to McAlester for 3 rounds of disc golf. We will play 2 rounds on Saturday and the final round to will be played Sunday.
2. How can people get involved or participate?
We are always looking to get more people involved in the sport. Anyone that wants to come and watch the players or ask any questions about the sport are absolutely welcomed and encouraged to do so.
3. Does it matter if I haven’t played before?
Of course not. We have divisions established for players of all skill levels and that includes beginners. The highest percentage of players in the United States are beginners and that is directly attributed to the sport growing at such a phenomenal rate.
4. What else is going on at the event?
There will be vendors there that will be selling disc golf merchandise such as discs, apparel and other items.
5. How can I get involved with the local disc golf group?
We have a group page on Facebook McAlester community disc golf.
