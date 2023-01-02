Concerts brought people to downtown McAlester in droves for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in 2022.
The award-winning concert series brought another round of renowned artists to Choctaw Avenue in McAlester for concerts free of charge to the community.
“The overwhelming response was great,” Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch previously told the News-Capital.
DRMF started in 2021 with three concerts and returned in 2022 with shows in May, June and July before expanding with a fall concert in downtown McAlester.
Organizers said they started DRMF to bring live music back to McAlester with the goal of making the city a music hub for live performances.
Various concert attendees have told the News-Capital they enjoy the shows and made special trips to see some of the artists.
This year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's May show featured Tulsa singer/songwriter John Moreland; acoustic artist Joe Pug and Travis Linville and his band.
Dancing Rabbit's June show featured the rock/rap group Flobots, pop singer Josie Dunne and the alternative band Stroke 9.
The DRMF finale on July 16 featured The Texas Gentlemen, a group of virtuosos and studio musicians from the Lone Star State; Shawn James and band, whose music is infused by mythic-to gospel-tinged themes; and The Quaker City Night Hawks, who play a brand of Texas music by way of Steely Dan.
Brandon Cooper and Cari Cooper of Fayetville, Ark., said they drove to McAlester especially for the DRMF finale.
"We drove two-and-a-half hours," Brandon Cooper said. "We listen to all three bands, but the Quaker City Night Hawks are our favorites."
"This is a cool thing," Cari Cooper said.
Festival favorites John Fullbright and and Charlie Parr headlined the DRMF fall shows in November.
Carter Sampson opening the festival before sunset, followed by Ragland, thenFullbright and his band bringing his blues, Americana and rock combination to help the crowd warm up in the cold.
Then the show went indoors to Spaceship Earth, with acoustic duo, Two Runner, opening for Parr.
DRMF also received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
Other Dancing Rabbit Music Association members include Vice President Josh Hass, Kyle Spruce and Joey Clark. They put on the events, with plenty of help from sponsors and volunteers.
In addition to the free shows, other events have recently been featured at venues along Choctaw Avenue, included ticketed events featuring James McMurtry at Downtown 312 and last Saturday night's recording of a live album by Isaac McClung at Spaceship Earth Coffee. The two venues also held free after-shows featuring Mojo Blacktop and Joint Custody, respectively, following shows on the outdoor stage during the July 16 event.
Organizers previously told the News-Capital the 2023 series might undergo some format changes, saying there might be only two concerts to consolidate resources and "bring in somebody bigger” — but indicated they are committed to bringing DRMF back in 2023.
"So far, we're definitely planning to do it next year," Lynch said. "We're looking at expanding it and we're looking at some dates."
Managing Editor James Beaty contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.