The Tulsa State Fair Team is diligently working to produce 11 Days of Awesome, October 1 – 11, 2020. We are committed to provide a safe environment, following the CDC guidelines. Our commitment is to plan accordingly, while focusing on being resilient and adapt to these changing times. In this unprecedented time, we continue to carefully evaluate and analyze all operations and make appropriate changes where needed.
We have reviewed our Junior Livestock Show Nomination process and have made necessary changes, which are summarized below. All other nomination rules, processes, and deadlines remain the same. All nomination information including detailed instructions, helpful check list, DNA envelope template, DNA sample collection instructions, online submission, and payment information is posted online at: https://www.tulsastatefair.com/p/getconnected/livestock-and-horse-shows/nomination. Online nomination data base will open June 1, 2020.
Summary of the changes to the Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Show Nomination process:
No Nomination Kits: There will be no official Tulsa State Fair Nomination Kits to order prior to the nomination deadline.
Online Submission and Payment: Exhibitors must enter the exhibitor and animal information online and pay for each animal nomination online by 11:59 pm July 1, 2020.
DNA Submission Requirements: DNA must be submitted in an envelope provided by the exhibitor with the official Tulsa State Fair DNA Envelope template attached to the envelope. Envelope template MUST be fully filled out and all signatures are required. DNA samples along with a copy of the receipt must be mailed to the Tulsa State Fair Livestock Office by July 1, 2020. Only envelopes with the official Tulsa State Fair DNA Envelope template will be accepted.
Ear Tags: There will be no ear tags issued at the time of nomination. Permanent Animal ID will be required when submitting animal information online and on the DNA Envelope Template. The animal’s permanent identification on the DNA envelope must exactly match the identification on the animal(s) entered online. Animal’s permanent identification is subject to inspection at the show.
Permanent ID’S Required by Specie
Cattle: Tattoo Number
Sheep/Goats: Scrapie Tag Number
Swine: Ear Notch
Assignment of Ear Tags at the Show: Ear tags will be assigned after the entry deadline and be issued to the exhibitor at check in at the show. It will be the exhibitors responsibility to have the correct ear tag in the animal’s ear prior to entering the show ring.
Read Rules: Please read carefully and thoroughly the Nomination Rules and DNA Sample Collection Rules.
Please do not hesitate to contact Brandi Herndon or Taylor Dorsey if you have any questions or need any assistance. At this time, they are currently working from home, so best way to reach them is via email:
Taylor: tdorsey@exposquare.com
Brandi: bherndon@exposquare.com
