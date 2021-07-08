17 graduate from Kiamichi Tech practical nursing program

Seventeen Practical Nursing students from Kiamichi Technology Centers in McAlester graduated on June 30.
According to program instructors, Rebecca Dixon and Jaime Morris, the Practical Nursing Class is an eleven-month program, where students compile 1,508 hours of class time and clinical hours. Students attend classes Monday-Friday for eleven months and must pass a rigorous exam in order to graduate.
The nursing profession is growing at a faster than average pace due to an ever-increasing aging population. The need for nurses continues to grow throughout Oklahoma and the United States.
The next Practical Nursing Program begins in August 2021 and will continue for eleven months until June of 2022. More information about the Practical Nursing Program can be obtained at ktc.edu/pracitcalnursing
Kiamichi Tech serves Southeast Oklahoma with 10 locations, covering 10 full and three partial counties. We provide quality educational opportunities for every person, no matter what stage in their education process. Kiamichi Tech is part of Oklahoma’s network of 29 technology centers on 57 campuses that serves high school and adult students with specialized career training in more than 90 instructional areas.
Kiamichi Tech trains over 2500 students in full-time programs and over 20,000 individuals in our short-term classes each year. With programs for high school students, adults and industry clients, Kiamichi Tech can offer the perfect fit for advancing your education and obtaining important job skills to compete in today’s economy. High school students living in a technology center district attend tuition free, while adults are charged nominal tuition.
