$10K Cash Giveaway still on for downtown McAlester

An annual cash giveaway drawing event that draws hundreds to downtown McAlester is still on as planned with some precautions to limit community spread of the coronavirus.
Organizers said the annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway that draws hundreds to downtown McAlester each year is still set for 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue.
"We are still gathering downtown," said organizer Jeanie McCabe.
The event draws hundreds each year lining both sides of Choctaw Avenue and overflow crowds along streets near the intersection where organizers announce prize winners, including a grand prize of $10,000.
Organizers recommend participants wear a mask or physically distance at the outdoor event to limit spread of COVID-19.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states COVID-19 spreads easily between people within 6 feet of each other through droplets transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 94,352 total cases, 80,211 assumed recoveries, 1,075 total deaths, and 13,066 total active cases statewide as of Oct. 7.
OSDH reported 220,686 cases, 189,020 assumed recoveries, 1,922 deaths, and 29,744 active cases statewide on Dec. 8.
Pittsburg County had 2,082 cases, 1,851 assumed recoveries, 22 deaths and 209 active cases as of Dec. 8, according to OSDH data.
McCabe said organizers did not talk with the Pittsburg County Health Department, but followed guidelines from the city of McAlester and the CDC.
"From the very beginning we've been encouraging social distancing and wearing your mask," McCabe said.
"We are just encouraging people that if they're not comfortable with social distancing and mask-wearing to feel free to sit in your vehicles," McCabe said.
CDC guidelines state the highest risk of community spread of COVID-19 is for large gatherings where physical distance of 6 feet can't be maintained.
The guidelines also state precautions like washing hands, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, and wearing protective face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings and when masks are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting,” the Centers for Disease Control states.
McCabe said organizers urge everyone attending the event to be responsible.
"We are encouraging everyone who wishes to join us downtown to be an adult," McCabe said. "Use good judgement about your health and everyone else's health — stay 6 feet away from anyone that is not inside your bubble."
McCabe said everyone on the stage and around the ticket hopper will wear a mask — and anyone walking onto the stage to claim a prize will be required to wear a mask.
"They must have a mask on," McCabe said.
Choctaw Avenue stretches about half-a-mile from Main Street to Sixth Street and is normally blocked off in its entirety for the annual cash giveaway to accommodate hundreds of people.
But McCabe said organizers will block off Second Street to Third Street this year.
"That way people can sit in their car until they win and basically drive near the stage and be able to walk up on the stage and present their ticket," McCabe said.
Several prize giveaways precede the grand prize winner announcement at the event. Last year's grand prize rose to $25,000 in recognition of the event's 25th anniversary — but this year, the event will return to the usual $10,000 grand prize.
Winners are announced over a PA system and a local radio station.
Winners must present the winning ticket and driver's license on the stage within five minutes of the number being called. Winners must be at least 18 years old.
In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, the event will include the following prizes to be drawn:
• $2,500
• $1,500
• $1,000
• and a $1,200 gift certificate to Tannehill Furniture
McCabe attributed the additional cash prizes to the support of more than 80 sponsors.
"This year, the sponsors and participants were out of this world and crazy helpful," McCabe said. "It worked out well considering we didn't know if we were going to be able to have one this year."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.