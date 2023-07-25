Arianna Matthews was crowned the 2023-2024 Royal International Miss Teen on July 15th in Orlando, Florida, where the international pageant takes place annually.
Matthews was given the Northern Oklahoma teen title at the state competition in October. This was the third year she represented Oklahoma at the international level.
“I’ve been competing in pageantry since I was ten years old, and my previous titles had been appointed. After nine years of hard work and dedication, hearing my name called for the first time as the international queen… I was in complete shock. It was a surreal moment, for sure!”
Arianna received a cash scholarship, a large prize package of various sponsorship gifts, several trips including the opportunity to model in New York Fashion Week this September, a Caribbean cruise in March, and many other travels across the US throughout her reign.
Matthews competed with delegates from across the world, including those from the UK, South Africa, Kazakhstan, India, Botswana, Italy, Australia, Panama, Canada, China, and several others. “My favorite part about internationals is the late-night hangouts with other teen delegates after a long day of competitions and rehearsals. Meeting girls from all over the world and developing close friendships with them is something RIM fosters above so many other systems. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have the world-wide network I do now, especially at my age.”
The mandatory competitions which contribute to the overall score include a judge’s panel interview, fun fashion modeling, evening gown, personal introduction, and top 15 delegate video introduction. Matthews competed in multiple optional competitions including talent, top model, casual wear, photogenic, community service portfolio, regal excellence, and role model scrapbook. She placed in the top five in seven competitions and won the evening gown and fun fashion mandatory competitions, making it difficult for others to edge in front of her overall divisional score.
Last year, she achieved her goal of landing in the prestigious top 15. Her first competition in 2018, she did not place at all. “It took years of practice and preparation. I would say that my confidence is what drove my performance this year. I absolutely loved every piece of my wardrobe, and I practiced improving my walk every day for months. This is something I’ve wanted to achieve, and a total dream come true. I really wanted this job.”
Matthews had the opportunity to share with the judges & other delegates the platform she created, “The Do-Good Project”, which aims to encourage others to never suppress anything about themselves (a nod to her ambassadorship with the Tourette Association of America), and to celebrate those who “Do Good” (the motto of her Delta Gamma sorority). You can follow “The Do-Good Project” initiative on Instagram.
Arianna is the daughter of McAlester’s Brent and Anna Franklin, and Michael Matthews of Wilburton. She is currently a 4.0 GPA Sophomore in the University of Oklahoma Helmerich School of Drama.
Arianna would like to thank her McAlester area sponsors who made her dream of bringing the international title back to Oklahoma possible. They include Fab Entertainment, Sam Wampler Freedom Ford, Patriot of McAlester, Flaunt It Hair Salon, The Olive Branch, and MacTown Nutrition.
