Superintendents from area schools are asking Oklahoma state leaders to cancel upcoming state tests due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
After several states waived standardized testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year, 18 school superintendents from the Pittsburg County area requested Oklahoma’s governor and education leader to do the same.
“We are asking Governor Stitt and Superintendent Hofmeister to cancel all state testing for the spring of 2020,” the superintendents said in a prepared joint statement. “This places an undue burden on teachers and students during this time of crisis. Our attention is being turned to providing support to our families and helping our communities through this difficult time.”
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets — and cases reported by the Oklahoma Department of Health continued to rise Tuesday with 17 positive cases and zero deaths statewide.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that all K-12 schools will close until a return date of April 6 in hopes of stopping spread of the coronavirus.
She told statewide school leaders Tuesday in a conference call there were no changes to the testing window — but she would bring several concerns she has on the matter to the State Board of Education meeting on March 25.
Local school officials have turned their attention to providing meals for students during the closures and Hartshorne superintendent Jason Lindley said state leaders should take more action.
“This is bigger than an ice storm” Lindley said. “This is effecting every kid in 77 counties so why wouldn’t the state step in?”
Local schools to request cancellation of state testing came from superintendents of the following schools:
Wilburton
Kiowa
Hartshorne
Haileyville
Tannehill
Frink-Chambers
Indianola
Krebs
Crowder
Savanna
Haywood
Pittsburg
McAlester
Eufaula
Quinton
Canadian
Calvin
Stuart
Dozens of states have closed schools in the middle of standardized testing, the results of which are used to meet federal mandates, schools assessments, teacher and student growth evaluations.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) last week announced state testing was cancelled for the year. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday waived state testing requirements and called on the U.S. Education Department to waive federal requirements.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced Tuesday schools statewide would be closed for the rest of the school year.
College admissions test are also being impacted with the ACT scheduled for April 4 rescheduled for June 13, according to ACT Inc, and the SAT scheduled for May 2 being canceled, according to The College Board.
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said during a press conference Tuesday said he strongly recommended everyone follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The following is the full release:
Area schools have come together to provide a joint statement for the parents and students in these districts.
Meals will be provided to students beginning Monday, March 23. Each district will work within their community to determine the method of delivery. Schools will work with support employees to determine a plan that allows them to perform duties until a resolution is provided by state and federal governments to pay them during this closure period. School facilities are to be closed to students, unapproved staff, and the general public for all normal activities. Any facility that is used as a community storm shelter will be made available for that purpose, as needed.
We are asking Governor Stitt and Superintendent Hofmeister to cancel all state testing for the spring of 2020. This places an undue burden on teachers and students during this time of crisis. Our attention is being turned to providing support to our families and helping our communities through this difficult time.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
