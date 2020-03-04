The Oklahoma Department of Corrections expects to open seven prisons to normal operations Wednesday morning if prison staff determine no risk remains at those facilities.
On Monday evening, the agency initiated a statewide lockdown of prisons after more than a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center (male medium security) caused a disturbance. No inmates were seriously injured, and no staff were harmed. Staff will evaluate each prison for any continued risk and lift the lockdown as appropriate.
Facilities expected to be lifted from lockdown Wednesday morning are Mabel Bassett Correctional Center (female medium security), Kate Barnard Correctional Center (female minimum security), Eddie Warrior Correctional Center (female minimum security), Bill Johnson Correctional Center (male minimum security), Howard McLeod Correctional Center (male minimum security), Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center (male minimum security) and John H. Lilley Correctional Center (male minimum security).
Visitation will be reinstated at the above seven facilities when they return to normal operations Wednesday.
For the remaining facilities, the public should check the department’s social media before planning visitation.
