Local junior barrel racer, Sydnie Wynn Graves, age 11, qualified for her fifth consecutive Junior World Championship finals in Las Vegas, Nevada.
McAlester Lakewood Christian Elementary School sixth grader Sydnie Wynn Graves is a veteran of the professional barrel racing circuit. She set a record in 2018 as the youngest competitor ever to win a BFA (barrel futurities of America) world championship title at the tender age of six years old in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She’s been going strong since without any intention of slowing down! Sydnie’s next record came the following year in 2019 at age 7 when she became the youngest qualifier in rodeo history to the prestigious Junior World Championship Finals held annually at the Las Vegas Convention center in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Sydnie has since qualified in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
“The first time I went to Las Vegas I really didn’t understand what was happening! I just really liked all of the lights and I got to take my horse with me!” Laughed Sydnie as she recounted her first trip to Las Vegas back in 2019.
With each year, I have learned to appreciate the level of difficulty just to qualify to make the trip out there. This year came right down to the wire for me! I was really afraid I wasn’t going to make it this year.
We retired the horse I was racing last season and I have only been competing on young horses giving them experience for the future. So my dad (multiple world champion barrel racer Lance Graves of Hartshorne) asked our friend Bobbi Ward if I could borrow her horse “Gypsy” to see if I could win on her.” Stated Sydnie.
“Bobbi and Sydnie Wynn have a very similar riding style and they both always like the same style of turning horse. They both won championships on Bobbi’s other mare “Magnolia Adeline” who we retired Last summer. It only made sense that we see if lightning would strike twice by pairing Sydnie with 10 year old “JA Frenchman’s Gypsy” to see what would happen.”
Sydnie and Gypsy’s first attempt at qualifying for Las Vegas was a “just missed” when the pair placed 3rd at the August 27 #KKRFV event, the LG Fall Festival held at the Lightning C Arena. Advancing is only for the champions and runners up of each qualifying event.
“I was really disappointed. I thought I had missed my opportunity.” Sydnie said.
There was, however, one final competition yet to happen on September 1 in Topeka, Kansas at the Barrel Bash Labor Day event. The team loaded up and took the road trip to Kansas for one last chance to extend Sydnie’s 4 year qualifying streak to 5!
“As I was getting ready to run, my dad told me “Don’t think about what could go wrong. Only think about going forward, stay out of Gypsy’s way and GO FAST!””
The pair clocked a 15.92 good enough for reserve championship and securing her fifth trip to Las Vegas.
“I am so thankful to Bobbi for sharing Gypsy with me. I’m so grateful to have another opportunity to compete in Las Vegas!”
“We are so proud of Sydnie and her recent rodeo success! At Lakewood Christian school we try to support and promote all of our students in their individual passions. Last year, Sydnie’s teacher, Miss Azzie, tailored her curriculum around her trip to Las Vegas so she was able to get her schoolwork done while still chasing her dreams. We cannot wait to watch Sydnie represent LCS and all of us in our local community competing on the Cowboy Channel this coming December!” said Mrs Tamara Salyers, principal of Lakewood Christian School.
The December 10-16, 2023 Junior World Finals Rodeo will once again be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.
