McAlester State Farm Agents Ross Eaton, Clem Santine, and Mark Derichsweiler presented the McAlester Boys and Girls club with supplies to help keep children safe.
The donation includes surface disinfectant cleaner and over 200 children’s face-masks.
“The club only had a limited number of smaller sized facemasks for the kids that had to be taken home an washed by a staff member each night – this donation is really great and will help us continue serving area kids safely” said club director Terry Green.
“We want to make sure that every child that comes here is as safe as possible” said Agent Mark Derichsweiler. Clem Santine added “we’ve all had kids come up through this organization and we want the club to have the resources it needs.”
State Farm as also recently announced its Good Neighbor Relief program, which has included various charitable donations of nearly $6 million. In addition, the company announced a $2 billion dividend to be distributed to its mutual customers beginning in July, combined with rate decreases in both auto and home insurance.
“Helping families stay safe and protect the things most important to them is a crucial part of our mission,” said Eaton, “it’s what being a Good Neighbor is all about.”
