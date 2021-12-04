LIVE BLOG: Collinsville 42, McAlester 35, final

This live blog will be updated throughout the game and look for more coverage later tonight.
— 6:50 p.m. —
McAlester wins the toss and will receive the opening kick.
McAlester strikes first with Erik McCarty pounding in a six-yard run. Point-after kick is good for a 7-0 lead with 10:33 in the first.
Collinsville punts on its first possession after a three-and-put. McAlester takes over again at the 44 with 9:11 in the first.
McAlester turns it over on downs. Collinsville takes over at the 26 with 6:36 in the first.
Collinsville converts on fourth down to keep its drive alive, then connects on a 55-yard pass to get in the redzone.
Collinsville's Andrew Carney scores on a one-yard touchdown run and the point-after kick is good for a 7-7 tie with 2:53 in the first. Cardinals went eight plays and 74 yards on the drive.
McAlester's Erik McCarty with a 44-yard run to set up a one-yard score for a 14-7 lead with 2:06 left in the first. Buffs went two plays for 45 yards on the drive.
Collinsville's Andrew Carney connects on a 23-yard touchdown toss to Oscar Hammond. Point-after kick is good to tie it at 14-14 with 1:44 in the first.
McCarty punches in a one-yard score and the kick is good for a 21-14 lead through the opening quarter.
McCarty has seven carries for 124 yards and three scores through the opening period. McAlester gained 193 total yards to Collinsville's 113.
— SECOND QUARTER —
Collinsville goes for it on fourth down at the 18 with Andrew Carney connecting with Oscar Hammond to tie it again at 21-21 with 9:24 in the half.
McAlester with an incomplete pass on fourth down to turn it over on downs at the 24.
McAlester misses a 42-yard field goal near the end of the half before Collinsville gets a big run.
— McAlester 21, Collinsville 21 HALFTIME —
Collinsville gets on the board first after the break with Carney punching in a two-yard score to take a 28-21 lead with 7:42 in the third.
McAlester's Trent Boatright punches in a short score to tie it again at 28-28 with six seconds left in the third quarter.
— FOURTH QUARTER —
Collinsville's Andrew Carney punches in a score on fourth down for a 35-28 lead with 9:53 remaining. Cards went seven plays for 80 yards on the drive.
McCarty punched in a three-yard touchdown run to tie it at 35-35 with 4:52 remaining. McAlester went 10 plays and 77 yards on the drive that took 5:54.
Carney took a sweep six yards to the right side for a score in the final two minutes to give the Cardinals a late lead.
McAlester started what appears to be its final drive at the 25 with 1:43 remaining. McAlester faces fourth and eight at the 27 with 51 seconds left. Buffs get a first down. McAlester picks up a first down on a pass interference call. McAlester picks up another first down on a screen pass. Collinsville's Cody Talkington gets a sack to force a McAlester timeout as the Buffs face third and 16 with 12 seconds left. Incomplete pass brings fourth down. Fourth down heave batted down.