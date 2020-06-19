DeAngelo Patton and organizers of a community barbecue want to bring people together.
The 27-year-old McAlester resident said the idea of Saturday’s All In CommUnity Cookout is to unify people over friendly discussion, good food, bicycle giveaways, a bounce house, and more — all for free.
He said conversations about racial tension and social unrest nationwide motivated organizers.
“Everybody everywhere else, like in Tulsa and in Dallas, they’re starting riots,” Patton said. “Well, here in our community, we want to come together. Let’s have a barbecue; let’s do something for the kids. Let’s be more positive than everything that’s going on right now.”
The CommUnity Cookout is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chadick Park in McAlester.
Several businesses and individuals stepped in to help provide for multiple free bicycle giveaways, free food, live music, bounce houses, money prizes, a dunk tank, and more.
Patton said he, Chris Hill and Greg Grimes organized the event and thanked sponsors because “they’re the ones putting this together for all of us to have a good time.”
He said everyone is welcome to attend for an event focused on bringing people together.
“It’s good to see our community come together instead of it always being about race or police brutality,” Patton said.
He said organizers wanted to have a fun event in McAlester after seeing nationwide protests and unrest.
Patton said he was glad and felt reassured to hear some local officers and community members agreeing that the police brutality against black people nationwide is not acceptable.
“It does bring a good feeling to know that we have cops on our side, we have the mayor on our side, and we have all these different types of people on our side to come together as a community, black and white, and we’re going to have a cookout,” Patton said.
Patton grew up in McAlester and graduated from McAlester High School in 2010 before attending East Central University.
He said racism “is still a thing” and has experienced it at various points throughout his life — but he is still hopeful for change.
“Anybody can change,” Patton said. “I’ve met some racist people, but at the same time I’ve also seen them change and they’ve asked to be my brother.
“It’s all about changing people’s point of view and how you look at the world,” he added.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon II at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.