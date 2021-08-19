June (Cheek) Allen, 87, of McAlester, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at a local nursing center. Viewing will be on Friday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21st at Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester.