Doug Sims performs as Mayor Shinn in LCAC’s first summer musical The Music Man in 2019. LCAC is donating all proceeds from Saturday’s performance of The Sound of Music to Sims to help with his recovery.

Saturday night’s performance of The Sound of Music, presented by the Latimer County Arts Council in Wilburton at Mitchell Auditorium on the Eastern campus, is dedicated to local radio personality and passionate supporter of the arts, Doug Sims.

Dougo, as he is affectionately known by everyone in the community, played Mayor Shinn in LCAC’s first summer musical The Music Man in 2019 to rave audiences. Dougo has since suffered a medical issue and the profits from Saturday night’s performance will help defray some of his medical expenses.

The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Cash or check only please. Box office opens at 6 p.m.

This production is supported by the Oklahoma Arts Council and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatrical on behalf of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

