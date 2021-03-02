A local union asked a judge to grant an emergency motion for preliminary injunction to stop Spirit AeroSystems from violating a collective bargaining agreement and closing the McAlester plant.
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America along with the Local UAW 1558 filed the lawsuit last week in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
UAW claims in the lawsuit that Spirit is in non-compliance with the CBA.
“Defendants have repudiated and are continuously breaching material terms of the contract by colluding to close the plant and then relocated the entirety of the bargaining unit’s work to other Spirit facilities and to lay off the entire McAlester bargaining unit,” the lawsuit states.
Spirit announced in October 2020 the planned closure of the McAlester plant was due to the downturn of the commercial aviation market during the COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX.
“Spirit AeroSystems now has an excess of production capacity across our global operations,” the company said in the October press release. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close our facility in McAlester, Oklahoma. We know this will be a hardship for our employees and the community, and we are committed to working with them through this transition.”
The lawsuit claims Spirit kept the closure secret from the union and the company has since refused to engage in discussions with union officials regarding options for maintaining workforce levels in McAlester.
“By these actions, defendants have engaged in a campaign to dismantle the bargaining unit recognized in the contract with the result that at least 127 employees are in imminent danger of losing their jobs,” court documents state.
The UAW is also asking for expedited arbitration of a grievance filed by the local union and for the emergency injunction to remain in place while the arbitration takes place.
“The Union has brought this action seeking a preliminary injunction to maintain the status quo, prevent irreplaceable injury, and ensure that arbitration is a meaningful remedy when the labor dispute is presented to an arbitrator for determination,” court documents state.
An expediated hearing over the matter was also requested by the UAW with the union requesting Spirit to appear “and show why a preliminary injunction in this matter should not be granted.”
A date for the hearing was not set at the time this article was being prepared for publication Monday.
Along with the lawsuit, UAW has launched a campaign with billboards located throughout the city of McAlester, a website, www.familiesoverprofits.com, detailing how the closure of the plant will affect McAlester, and social media posts directing people to the website.
The website also highlights donations made to local charities and how three generations of workers have been loyal to the company.
“Closing the McAlester plant will devastate this small community,” the website states. “Grocery stores and restaurants may go out of business and local schools, police, and fire may get cut! It’s time to put people over profits.”
The website asks for area residents and Spirit employees to sign a petition to tell Spirit to “keep the plant open.”
