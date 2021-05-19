OKLAHOMA CITY — The author of a measure aimed at improving pharmacy access and making prescription drug pricing more transparent said he’d love to have the opportunity to attempt to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent veto in the final weeks of session.
But even though state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, the bill’s author, said he’s requested a veto override vote, Senate leadership will make the ultimate decision about the fate of Senate Bill 821.
A spokesman for Senate leadership said Tuesday that no final decisions have been made.
McCortney said the measure initially cleared both chambers with a veto-proof majority. Supporters of the measure will need the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers to overturn it.
“I was disappointed, but not totally surprised,” McCortney said of Stitt’s veto. “I met with the governor. I understand his concerns. I just disagree.”
In his veto message, Stitt said the measure attempts to extend restrictions on the management of pharmacy benefits in a way that would slow innovation in the delivery of health care.
He also said it would place an “undue burden on employers” and would harm self-insured companies. That burden would then be passed on to employees, he said.
Stitt also said the measure entangles businesses in red tape and compliance costs.
“Businesses across the state have spoken out on behalf of their employees, advocating for them to be protected from prescription drug cost increases,” he said.
Stitt called on lawmakers to develop a compromise that encourages innovation and low costs for all employees, while “guaranteeing an even playing field” for independent pharmacists by exempting self-insured businesses.
Critics of the measure, including CVS Health, have argued that the bill would not allow companies to offer any kind of lower cost options for enrollees using a mail-order pharmacy. The option would have to be offered at the exact same terms and conditions as filing that drug at a retail pharmacy.
CVS Health had warned that the bill would increase prescription drug costs for some Oklahoma patients and employers by about 12%.
In a statement, the company applauded Stitt’s veto and urged lawmakers to stand with “Oklahoma’s patients and employers in support of prescription drug affordability.”
Supporters of the measure, though, said their aim was to better regulate pharmacy benefit manager programs, including CVS Caremark.
Pharmacy benefit managers, better known as PBMs, serve as the middleman, and are supposed to negotiate prices among insurance companies, drug manufacturers and pharmacies.
Critics said they started in the 1980s with the intention of lowering prescription drug costs, but now PBMs have become the biggest, most profitable and least transparent companies in the health care system. Many won’t share data about what they pay for drugs or their profits.
The measure seeks to level the playing field for rural pharmacies that are struggling to compete.
State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, the House author, said people on both sides of the issue are mobilizing.
Local pharmacies and many constituents are pushing for a veto override. But influential businesses, which want to be excluded, and other constituents who have seen social media posts warning of increased prescription drug costs are urging lawmakers to let Stitt’s veto stand.
McEntire said Stitt likely felt pressure from the business community. Big companies wanted to be carved out of the deal, which would be less impactful, essentially eliminating nearly half the drug market, he said.
He said it would only increase drug costs if PBMs don’t negotiate them low enough.
McEntire said if the Senate overrides Stitt’s veto, the House would, too.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
