Law enforcement officials said they are taking precautions after McAlester was one of five cities mentioned in threatening messages by an anti-government group.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said messages from the 'boogaloos,' an anti-government movement, did not include a specific threat or target.
But he said the sheriff's department, McAlester Police and Fire Departments, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have taken precautions.
"We're just taking some precautionary steps just to make sure," Morris said. "We don't want to underestimate it, but we want to be ready in case something does happen."
The 'boogaloo' movement calls for a violent uprising targeting liberal politicians and law enforcement, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute, an independent nonprofit that researches misinformation and hate speech on social media.
Morris said PCSO is taking extra precautions and all deputies are on stand-by if action is taken.
McAlester Police Department Interim Chief Kevin Hearod said the department is doing extra patrol at businesses and public places, keeping the police department locked, and taking other precautions.
Hearod said officials contacted surrounding police departments and all MPD officers are on stand-by if something were to happen.
"We don't know how credible the threat is, but we have to take precautions just in case," Hearod said.
"We ask people to stay home if at all possible until we evaluate the situation and see what's going to come of it," McAlester Police Sgt. Preston Rodgers said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne posted the following on his Facebook page:
"Update on what you may be hearing. There have been some threats made against our Police Department from outside our community. Our guys are aware of this and are taking necessary precautions. Some of our stores are also shutting down as a precautionary measure. The times we are living in cause us to go the extra mile to be safe. I'm asking everyone to stay home and inside tonight if at all possible. If we all work together and keep cool heads we will be okay. We have a great community and we will work our way through this trying time."
