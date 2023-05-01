Law enforcement officials sought assistance Monday finding two teenage girls from Henryetta.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory alert Monday on behalf of the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department in search of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.
According to the alert from OHP, the two teenagers were last seen Monday morning at 1:22 a.m. at an address in Henryetta.
A social media post from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office early Monday morning said Webster traveled to the McAlester area on Saturday with a friend and was “supposed to return home by 5:00 p.m.” Sunday.
Webster was last seen wearing a black Van’s brand hoodie, blue jeans with holes at the knees, and black shoes. She is described as 5’ 1”, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Brewer is described as 5’ 6”, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, blue shorts with flowers, and white tennis shoes.
OHP states the two teenagers “are possibly” traveling with 39-year-old Jesse Lee McFadden.
The alert states McFadden and the two teenagers could be traveling in a 2007 white Chevy Avalanche with license plate number LRW-469 that belongs to McFadden.
Court records show McFadden was released from prison in 2020 after serving sentences in Pittsburg County District Court for first-degree rape and grand larceny.
Information from the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry shows McFadden has a lifetime registration and his last reported address was in Henryetta.
Court records show McFadden was out on bond for a case in Muskogee County for soliciting sexual conduct/communicating with a minor by use of technology and procure/produce/distribute/possessing juvenile pornography. Records show a trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning.
McFadden is described as 5’ 6”, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone that spots the two teenagers or McFadden is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on the whereabouts are asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-756-4311. Anonymous tips can be called into 918-516-8332 or email at info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.
